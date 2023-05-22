The Good, the Bad, and the Undead

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Techland celebrates the 10th anniversary of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger with a bundle of exclusive, Old West-themed items and a week-long sharpshooting Undead or Alive event playable in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

10 years have passed since the legendary Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Techland’s flagship Wild West series of yore. This epic adventure of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws captured the attention of millions of gamers worldwide.

To celebrate, Techland is bringing the western style to Dying Light 2 Stay Human. During the Undead or Alive event starting 31st of May 16:00 CEST until 7th of June 16:00 CEST, players will need to keep their aim sharp and nerves cool to dispense legendary justice with the help of a Gunslinger-themed Boomstick AKA Mean-ass gun.

The aforementioned Boomstick can be discovered only during the event, when players will have a chance to come across it around Special Infected (except Virals), Postal Vans, Ambulances, and Military Trucks.

Players who channel their inner Billy the Kid can complete certain goals during the week-long event and get the opportunity to unlock exclusive items that hark back to Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, including the likes of Ray McCall’s charm, Dynamite, machete-like Bowie Knife (both weapon and blueprint), along with 25 Pilgrim Tokens to exchange for gear at the Pilgrim Outpost website.

Techland is also releasing more select items - such as Silas Greaves Outfit, the Gunslinger Paraglider, and Dynamite blueprint along with Bowie Knife weapon and blueprint mentioned above - in the Gunslinger Bundle ($6.99), the West’s finest addition to a notorious outlaw’s inventory.

Do right by Silas Greaves’ legacy when all is said and done… and head to the Pilgrim Outpost to find out more.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/