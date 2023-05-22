Build 0.1997

-Cannot pack jumpdrive after jump warp process initiated

-Guns do not fire when barrel is in objects, preventing laser beam reflection glitch

-Blueprints do not show split text.

-Base grav curves and corners corrected descriptions and no longer termed gravity cubes.

-Audio music level track does not click on first open

-Credits and intro dev text pop up cannot be clicked through.

-Autofilling locker is fixed.

-Fixed steam init. Fix open browser in overlay if enabled