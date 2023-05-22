 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 22 May 2023

Build 0.1997

Share · View all patches · Build 11288246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Cannot pack jumpdrive after jump warp process initiated
-Guns do not fire when barrel is in objects, preventing laser beam reflection glitch
-Blueprints do not show split text.
-Base grav curves and corners corrected descriptions and no longer termed gravity cubes.
-Audio music level track does not click on first open
-Credits and intro dev text pop up cannot be clicked through.
-Autofilling locker is fixed.
-Fixed steam init. Fix open browser in overlay if enabled

