Warhammer Skulls Festival - Orks DLC & Firepower Pack

Battlesector and Gladius are taking part in the Warhammer Skulls Festival, with releases and major updates for both games, as well as a sale across the whole franchise.

But let's take a look at it, shall we?

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

We are glad to announce that a new DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is available from today, introducing a new playable faction: the Orks are coming!

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Orks

The most warlike race in the Galaxy, Orks live for the joy of battle and are always chasing their next big Waaagh! They arrive in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector with fifteen super-killy units that are all armed to da teef and overflowing with Dakka!

Armed to da Teef

The Bad Moons Ork Clan are notorious for having the fastest growing teef and therefore the most wealth, which also means they have the biggest and snazziest guns. As their clan momentum grows their Dakka gets more accurate and even more killy!

Waaagh!

Ork Boyz feed off the Waaagh energy of the mob, and inspire each other to even greater acts of ferocity. Ork boyz love nothin’ more than getting stuck into a good scrap and a group of Boyz, Nobz and Grots is a big green fungal momentum machine!

Might Iz Right

Every good Waaagh needs a ferocious Warboss at its head. A towering slab of muscle and aggression, the Warboss is only rivalled in size by the Meganobz in their Big Mek built mega armour or the super stompy Deff Dreads.

More Dakka

Orks might not be famed for their accuracy but what they always bring is the most dakka and the Battlesector boyz are no different! Lootas wield heavy-duty Deffguns, that lay down terrifying amounts of dakka whilst the Flash Gitz love to show off their snazzy weapons that are right killy and give the enemy a solid krumpin’.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2305830/Warhammer_40000_Battlesector__Orks/

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius

Free-to-keep week

Gladius is going to be free-to-try on Steam for the duration of the festival!

It is the perfect occasion to try Gladius if you haven't: it is the ultimate 4X strategy game set in the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40,000.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/489630/Warhammer_40000_Gladius__Relics_of_War/

New Firepower pack DLC

We are releasing a new DLC for Gladius: Firepower Pack.

The Firepower pack brings 10 new units to the battlefields of Gladius Prime!

The new units will bring overwhelming firepower and will increase the strategic options available to all commanders.

Rogal Dorn Battle Tank - Astra Militarum

Heavily armoured battle tank fitted with powerful weapons.

Whirlwind - Space Marines

Artillery tank with a variety of missiles to pound enemy positions from afar.

Deathmark - Necrons

Sniper unit that teleports to reach its target.

Deff Dread - Orks

Heavy assault walker unit that excels in close combat.

Greater Brass Scorpion - Chaos Space Marines

Super-heavy walker vehicle that can devastate any enemy frontline with its powerful weapons.



XV107 R’Varna Battlesuit - T’au

Heavily armoured monstrous creature equipped with extremely powerful long-range weaponry and a multipurpose nova reactor.

Dark Reaper - Craftworld Aeldari

Long-range anti-armour infantry equipped with a variety of missiles to deal against fast targets.

Kataphron Breacher - Adeptus Mechanicus

Canticles of the Omnissiah infantry unit with powerful anti-vehicle armament.

Imagifier - Adepta Sororitas

Support infantry unit that buffs nearby Adepta Sororitas infantry units.

Poxwalker - Neutral

Light melee infantry unit able to regenerate in combat.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399890/Warhammer_40000_Gladius__Firepower_Pack/

Warhammer Skulls

Warhammer Skulls is the celebration of all digital games about Warhammer.

There are loads of amazing discounts and new announcements from other studios, too. So we hope that you will check them out here.