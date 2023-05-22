 Skip to content

Plasma update for 22 May 2023

Hotfix for 0.3.1.1

Build 11288185

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue that would crash the game when interacting with a Text property in several components and nodes.
  • The "Despawner" component now correctly despawns devices that are very close to it.
  • The "Color Painter" component is now allowed to paint in a staged world where the player has no permission to paint.
  • The "Glass Part D" component is no longer missing the "Glass Opacity" property.
  • Fixed the "Fill Rect" command on the "Shape Drawer" node.
  • Fixed an artifact in the "Quarter Tube Window" component.

