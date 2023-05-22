 Skip to content

HRO: Adventures of a Humanoid Resources Officer update for 22 May 2023

Patch Notes from the Engineering Level

Share · View all patches · Build 11288143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few optimization improvements in this patch:

  • added a frame rate limit
  • included a possible fix to prevent cutscenes from being unintentionally skipped

Changed files in this update

