Patch Notes from the Engineering Level

Just a few optimization improvements in this patch:
- added a frame rate limit
- included a possible fix to prevent cutscenes from being unintentionally skipped
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a few optimization improvements in this patch:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update