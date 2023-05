Share · View all patches · Build 11288134 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 14:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Various weapons and cards have been enhanced.

Knife Attack speed increased

Knuckle Attack power increased

Bazooka Increased power

Brassabador's staff Improved overall attack

Blood Bath: Increased multiplier.

Other improvements have been made, such as increasing the speed at which recovery items are collected.