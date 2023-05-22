 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mecha Blade update for 22 May 2023

Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11288071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new?

Fixed minor bug with one of the routes
Revenge was nerfed from 100% to 50% (This was to make the game harder and more balanced overall.)
Added a fullscreen mode that can be accessed by pressing F4

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2254311 Depot 2254311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link