- Fixed Save Files resetting. Already reset save files unfortunately cannot be restored
- Fixed French Quarter from hard-locking the game
- Added a fail-safe to the shop to prevent shop items from being locked if they were purchased previously
Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood update for 22 May 2023
Hotfix Version 0.28.1 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
