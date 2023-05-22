 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood update for 22 May 2023

Hotfix Version 0.28.1 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11287880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Save Files resetting. Already reset save files unfortunately cannot be restored
  • Fixed French Quarter from hard-locking the game
  • Added a fail-safe to the shop to prevent shop items from being locked if they were purchased previously

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2354601 Depot 2354601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link