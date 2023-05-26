eden* PLUS+MOSAIC now supports Simplified Chinese!
Please change the language from the library's right click property menu.
- This update fixes missing eye and mouth movements in the Chinese version.
- Added Chinese translation for PLUS+MOSAIC.
- The system prompts and UIs were all localized in Chinese.
- The Chinese OP and ED have been optimized for performance.
When using the Simplified Chinese version, please do not use the previous English and/or Japanese version of the save files and ensure that there are no other version of eden* installed. Otherwise there maybe problems running the game correctly such as loss of sound.
Changed files in this update