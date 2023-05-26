 Skip to content

eden* update for 26 May 2023

eden* PLUS+MOSAIC now supports Simplified Chinese!

Share · View all patches · Build 11287862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please change the language from the library's right click property menu.

  1. This update fixes missing eye and mouth movements in the Chinese version.
  2. Added Chinese translation for PLUS+MOSAIC.
  3. The system prompts and UIs were all localized in Chinese.
  4. The Chinese OP and ED have been optimized for performance.

When using the Simplified Chinese version, please do not use the previous English and/or Japanese version of the save files and ensure that there are no other version of eden* installed. Otherwise there maybe problems running the game correctly such as loss of sound.

Changed files in this update

eden* Simplified Chinese Depot 315812
SteamDB Unknown Depot 945721 Depot 945721
