Unoffensible Playtest update for 22 May 2023

Gameplay improvements (Version 0.0.49)

  • Increased the gravity to make it feel less floaty. (Physics says : the bigger you are, the floatier everything looks... who knew :-) )
  • Made it easier for the player to win the first 2 levels.
  • Re-added terrains around the level for a better visual horizon
  • decreased the size of the hand interaction to prevent grabbing the wrong blocks.

In the 'Menu level' the RenderScale/FSR setting will now also be applied to the menu level, so you can see if it is still an acceptable amount of pixels. To prevent frame losses while turning this setting up/down the value is only changed when the value has not been altered for 1 second. You still get a few frame drops, but now only once per set value.

