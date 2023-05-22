Hello,
this is update 173.
This is another balancing change update.
We've changed how Bleed deals damage and rebalanced the Barkeepers.
What's new?
Changed: Bleed doesn't deal physical damage anymore, instead it will just reduce health. Bleed does not trigger Revenge anymore. Spiked Necklace can not heal from Bleed anymore.
Changed: Barkeepers now all have 0-Strength cost, start with 1 dmg, but scale Gold cost and increased dmg faster.
Changed: Spiked Necklace can't reduce Health of allies, since Spiked Necklace does not replenish lost health for allies.
Changed: Quest "Kill 5 Monsters in one turn." removed for Taverns below 3.
Bug: Mirror does not correctly block & reflect Burn damage.
Bug: Cursed Bone deals damage to allies.
Bug: Countess still deals damage even after being defeated in the turn.
