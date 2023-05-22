 Skip to content

Card Crawl Adventure update for 22 May 2023

Update: 173

Share · View all patches · Build 11287708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

this is update 173.

This is another balancing change update.
We've changed how Bleed deals damage and rebalanced the Barkeepers.

What's new?

Changed: Bleed doesn't deal physical damage anymore, instead it will just reduce health. Bleed does not trigger Revenge anymore. Spiked Necklace can not heal from Bleed anymore.
Changed: Barkeepers now all have 0-Strength cost, start with 1 dmg, but scale Gold cost and increased dmg faster.
Changed: Spiked Necklace can't reduce Health of allies, since Spiked Necklace does not replenish lost health for allies.
Changed: Quest "Kill 5 Monsters in one turn." removed for Taverns below 3.
Bug: Mirror does not correctly block & reflect Burn damage.
Bug: Cursed Bone deals damage to allies.
Bug: Countess still deals damage even after being defeated in the turn.

Cheers!
🍻

