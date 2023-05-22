Patch v33.4

Some bug fixes and balance tweaks. :]
//relic changes
- Meaty Club: This will now bash open Treasure Chests and Pots. Increased its Damage at level 3. Increased its max cap to 4, where level 4 has a red appearance and deals much greater damage. Each level now also boosts its Attack Speed.
- Blue Candle: Increased the amount of candles it spawns to 1->3->5 (from 1->2->3). At level 2+ some candles become red which boosts their damage, homing, and attack speed.
- Mother's Milk: This now also heals you by the same amount of Poison you have (or gives Occult Health in the case of Occult Poison).
- Chakra Talisman: The size and Damage of the shockwave has been greatly increased. The cool down has been reduced to 33->22->11 (from 66->44->22).
- Stolen Divinity: The chance of it Blessing a spawning enemy has been increased to 10%->15%->20% (from 5%->10%->15%).
- Potted Planties: The falling pots will now always land within the camera view (instead of anywhere on the map).
//spell changes
- Lavalous Leakage: Greatly increased the amount of lava pools created. Majick Doppelganger minions can now also cast this spell.
- Contraptor Spirit: If this is your currently held spell then it will now show a pointer over the closest contraption.
- Noblemen Lure: This will now say which hero type has been lured. The type it lures is now also a bit more random at low cast power levels and will more reliably lure Champions at higher cast power levels.
//contraption changes
- Occult Pillar: The Occult Health healing is now doubled if you are near to it (it glows blue).
- Junk Box: This now won't give a Spell Scroll. It now stores up to 11 Relics in memory (instead of 1) which increases the chance of it containing a Relic, and if you construct more than 1 Junk Box during a run they can now have Relics too.
//misc changes
- Necrotic Skirmishes: The rate at which enemies stop dropping bones over time has been reduced (as it felt a bit sudden). Previously they would stop dropping altogether at the 12:30 mark, but is now capped at a 66% chance at the 14:00 mark.
- Gangly Grafted class - Bonewrap Singleton meta: This has been renamed to Bonewrap Miniatures and allows you raise a Giantan using a level 1 and level 3 Skelly minion (so now it doesn't waste any boneraises).
- Deamonic Monk: In Necrotic Skirmishes enemies now have an increasing chance of being immune from his Unblessing aura. Starting at 6:00 and capping at 66% at the 14:00 mark.
- Baronial Bastion map: Only normal Human enemies can now spawn from the opened gate (eg the likes of Cannibals, Elves, etc, will now spawn from the other sides like Beasts).
- Restless Abyss map: Lava and mud pools will no longer spawn/expand over the hole.
- Souleater Dealer event: He can now also offer the following relics: Stolen Sininity, Deamonic Sigil, Blooden Emerald, Ethereal Rage.
- Immortis Necarch boss: He can now perform his special 'Summon Army' attack up to twice (instead of once). When he teleports it's now much less likely to be close to the original spot.
//bug fixes
- Bonebrobigly Destineous boneraise: This could raise a Big Zombroid Bro over the max Zombie Bro minion cap.
- King Gigald: During the 2nd death sequence if he used a special colour palette then it could affect other objects too (eg treasure chests).
- Creative Plaything: When changing map the camera movement was scuffed and minions could be spawned inside blocking objects (such as the Restless Abyss hole).
- Creative Plaything: When starting a New Game Forever loop in Mausoleum Awakens you would spawn inside the hole in a Restless Abyss map.
- Souleater Dealer event: If you were a Doll Maker or Beast Whisperer class then he could offer minions that could take you above the minion's max cap.
- Beast Whisperer class - Divergent Savagery meta: Some minions weren't benefitting from the Damage boost.
- Chakra Talisman relic: The shockwave would not inflict damage and be much smaller if you didn't have the Chi Chakra meta at level 3.
- Contraptor Spirit spell: This could create a contraption you haven't yet unlocked.
- Giantan Summoner minion: The cloud effect when summoning a Ghost Digger wasn't abiding by the Ghostly Minions setting.
