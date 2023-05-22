 Skip to content

Hex update for 22 May 2023

Update May 22, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11287641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added magic system. In current version only damage and control spells. Magic requires power, skill (spellcraft), inspiration and control. Requirements are different for each spell.

  • New classes, including magic users (Champion, Assassin, Duelist, Sniper, Sorcerer, Scholar, Battlemage, Ardent, Wild Soul).

  • Rework of the character system. Fighting styles now give additional attacks with specific modifiers (powerful, fast, precise, feint etc.) that are effective in certain conditions.

  • Feint mechanic. Certain classes has special attacks that use limited resource called Feint Points to make unpredictable attacks.

  • Rework and rebalance of damage and penetration mechanics. Rebalance of classes and weapons.

  • Shields now add bonus defense points.

  • Interface improvements.

Save files from previous version is not compatible with current update!

