Update May 22, 2023

Added magic system. In current version only damage and control spells. Magic requires power, skill (spellcraft), inspiration and control. Requirements are different for each spell.

New classes, including magic users (Champion, Assassin, Duelist, Sniper, Sorcerer, Scholar, Battlemage, Ardent, Wild Soul).

Rework of the character system. Fighting styles now give additional attacks with specific modifiers (powerful, fast, precise, feint etc.) that are effective in certain conditions.

Feint mechanic. Certain classes has special attacks that use limited resource called Feint Points to make unpredictable attacks.

Rework and rebalance of damage and penetration mechanics. Rebalance of classes and weapons.

Shields now add bonus defense points.