MatchR update for 22 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.9

22 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some mooooore bug fixed:

  • Skills sometimes would not activate (sorry about this one, it came with yesterday's hotfix ːsteamfacepalmː ), this has been fixed,
  • The "Inside joke" skill sometimes dealt 0 damage, this has been fixed,
  • The "Traditionalist" character trait canceled the "Out there" sticker, they now should combo correctly,
  • Some character traits cancelled the bonus damage "Infinite bragging" was supposed to get each cast, this should be fixed,
  • The Reward screen sometimes popped up before the end of your combo, this should now be fixed.

Thanks, and sorry again about the skills ːsteamsadː

