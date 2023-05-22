Hotfix 1.0.9

Some mooooore bug fixed:
- Skills sometimes would not activate (sorry about this one, it came with yesterday's hotfix ːsteamfacepalmː ), this has been fixed,
- The "Inside joke" skill sometimes dealt 0 damage, this has been fixed,
- The "Traditionalist" character trait canceled the "Out there" sticker, they now should combo correctly,
- Some character traits cancelled the bonus damage "Infinite bragging" was supposed to get each cast, this should be fixed,
- The Reward screen sometimes popped up before the end of your combo, this should now be fixed.
Thanks, and sorry again about the skills ːsteamsadː
Changed files in this update