 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sorrowful Night update for 23 May 2023

Patch Note V0.4.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11287619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added a cooldown to avoid sorcerer to spam grab/release animation with downed villagers
  • Added new progress bar to Exit Doors
  • Added missing mouse sensitivity settings
  • Change the interaction system with the Holy Book and the Book Protection Totems to convert them to the same system as other interactions in the game
  • Added first version of a Tutorial in Main Menu accessible with “How to Play” button

Fixes

  • Multiple destroyed Ritual Totems were counted if multiple players destroyed the same totem
  • Progress Bar wasn’t disappearing in some cases when Ritual Totems were destroyed
  • Prevent script of the Exit Doors from not replicating correctly in some cases
  • Prevent villagers to be stuck in final Banish Animation early by adding some additional verification
  • Visual glitches on some VFX have been located and removed

Known issues

  • In some cases, players joining a lobby may experience display issues with their XP level, profile picture, and favorite character shown in the lobby. Fix coming soon.
Update size : 44.4 MB

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2321941 Depot 2321941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link