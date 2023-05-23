Patch Note V0.4.2.0

Changes
- Added a cooldown to avoid sorcerer to spam grab/release animation with downed villagers
- Added new progress bar to Exit Doors
- Added missing mouse sensitivity settings
- Change the interaction system with the Holy Book and the Book Protection Totems to convert them to the same system as other interactions in the game
- Added first version of a Tutorial in Main Menu accessible with “How to Play” button
Fixes
- Multiple destroyed Ritual Totems were counted if multiple players destroyed the same totem
- Progress Bar wasn’t disappearing in some cases when Ritual Totems were destroyed
- Prevent script of the Exit Doors from not replicating correctly in some cases
- Prevent villagers to be stuck in final Banish Animation early by adding some additional verification
- Visual glitches on some VFX have been located and removed
Known issues
- In some cases, players joining a lobby may experience display issues with their XP level, profile picture, and favorite character shown in the lobby. Fix coming soon.
Changed files in this update