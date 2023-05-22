PATCH NOTES v0.1.81

Hello Raiders!
New
- Major changes to the connection to a match flow to avoid players getting stuck between matches and losing matches they didn’t play.
- Added a preliminary version of French and Portuguese (Brazil) languages (version in development).
Changes
- Major visual upgrades for the Gameplay UI.
- Laurel Crown Spirit: removed Disrupt and Silence and added Expose to the list
- Reduced the amount of dialogue and text in the Tutorial.
- Added Hero details panel on PC, it deploys by clicking on the HP HUD of Heroes.
Fixes
- Captain's Hat bugfix: this item was not giving the displayed stats.
- Fixed some floating texts getting stuck or displaying the events wrong.
- Fixed Madness on Fire Heroes crash in Shipwreck.
