Elemental Raiders update for 22 May 2023

PATCH NOTES v0.1.81

Build 11287488

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Raiders!

New

  • Major changes to the connection to a match flow to avoid players getting stuck between matches and losing matches they didn’t play.
  • Added a preliminary version of French and Portuguese (Brazil) languages (version in development).

Changes

  • Major visual upgrades for the Gameplay UI.
  • Laurel Crown Spirit: removed Disrupt and Silence and added Expose to the list
  • Reduced the amount of dialogue and text in the Tutorial.
  • Added Hero details panel on PC, it deploys by clicking on the HP HUD of Heroes.

Fixes

  • Captain's Hat bugfix: this item was not giving the displayed stats.
  • Fixed some floating texts getting stuck or displaying the events wrong.
  • Fixed Madness on Fire Heroes crash in Shipwreck.

