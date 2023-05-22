Territory – Alpha 5.104 – My Chemical Station

Added
Chemical Station
Craftable Chemical Station to craft chemicals, minerals and other elements. Craftable on the crafting bench.
- New Resource – Soil – dig the ground with a stone or metal pickaxe to get soil
- New Resource – Sulphur – harvestable as a by-product of mining stone
- New Resource – Nitrate – craftable on the chemical station by compounding soil extracts. 10 Soil per 1 Nitrate.
- New Resource – Gunpowder Mixture – craftable on the crafting bench by combining Nitrate, Sulphur and Charcoal.
- New Crafting recipe – you can now craft gunpowder with gunpowder mixture on the Chemical Station. 50 Gunpowder per 1 Gunpowder Mixture.
Changed
- Nerfed harvestable vehicle spawns a little
- Increased scale of the large loot house – lots more improvements coming to Origins map POI’s very soon
- Reduced gunpowder spawn chance in loot to balance being able to craft it now
- Build parts and furniture loot spawn chance reduced
- Increased grid numbers and max weights for all backpacks
- Player pockets reverted to how they were before due to some bugs in the inventory grids
Fixed
- Issue with rock impact sounds
- Widened inventory area and made the grid extend another square horizontally
- Made some more improvements for dropping items around the player
Known Issues
- If your pockets inventory is bugged move the items into other storage, save your game a reload. It should now be back to normal and ok.
- If your stone axe gets bugged out dispose of it ands craft a new one. Save and load your game and it should also be ok.
