Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 22 May 2023

5/22/2023 Bug Fixes and Performance

Patchnotes

Fixed the issue of there being an extra destructible on level 49.

Fixed an issue where special % was visible before a level started.

General streamlining to hopefully reduce load times.

