Deliverance & Reign update for 22 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/22/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11287071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed some grammar issues with the card "Preparation";
  • Fixed a major bug where Alaric had a chance of duplicating himself;
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug where using "Divine Shell" with no enemies left on the room caused a hard lock;
  • Fixed a couple of issues where effects that prevented you from "Drawing" cards were mistakenly keeping you from placing cards on your hands by different means (such as "Adding");
  • Tweaked multiple cards to improve balance;
  • Fixed some small grammar issues;
  • "Surge" now does not cause you to draw 1 less card during the next turn;
  • Fixed an issue where finishing a battle with "Final Recital" or "16 Point Palm Strike" bugged the Loot\Reward menu that shows post-battle, and made it impossible to pick rewards properly.

Reign's Fixes:

  • Tweaked multiple cards for enhanced balance;
  • Temporary Cards are now also discarded whenever they are used;
  • Fixed a bug where drawing cards with the "Cycle" effect sometimes removed their upgrades.

