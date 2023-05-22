Patch Notes 05/22/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Fixed some grammar issues with the card "Preparation";
- Fixed a major bug where Alaric had a chance of duplicating himself;
- Fixed a game-breaking bug where using "Divine Shell" with no enemies left on the room caused a hard lock;
- Fixed a couple of issues where effects that prevented you from "Drawing" cards were mistakenly keeping you from placing cards on your hands by different means (such as "Adding");
- Tweaked multiple cards to improve balance;
- Fixed some small grammar issues;
- "Surge" now does not cause you to draw 1 less card during the next turn;
- Fixed an issue where finishing a battle with "Final Recital" or "16 Point Palm Strike" bugged the Loot\Reward menu that shows post-battle, and made it impossible to pick rewards properly.
Reign's Fixes:
- Tweaked multiple cards for enhanced balance;
- Temporary Cards are now also discarded whenever they are used;
- Fixed a bug where drawing cards with the "Cycle" effect sometimes removed their upgrades.
