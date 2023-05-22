 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 22 May 2023

0.15.0 Vikingpedia

Share · View all patches · Build 11287063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the Vikingpedia
  • Added Parry and Dash
  • Added ranged weapon Ultimate attacks
  • Added melee weapon combo
  • Added new enemy encounter message
  • Added full gamepad support
  • Added ability to set custom keybindings

