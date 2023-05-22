- Added the Vikingpedia
- Added Parry and Dash
- Added ranged weapon Ultimate attacks
- Added melee weapon combo
- Added new enemy encounter message
- Added full gamepad support
- Added ability to set custom keybindings
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 22 May 2023
0.15.0 Vikingpedia
Patchnotes via Steam Community
