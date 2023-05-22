Fixed 2.0 Online (Trial version)

Online mode:

Finish the tutorial and go to the PC, on the "SEPE" page you will find the "Online" section.

If you want to be the HOST, type the room name and password. Then click on "Host" (it will automatically save the game where you were) and wait a few seconds for the level to reopen.

To join a Host you must enter the Name of the room and the password that the Host set when creating the room, then click on "Join" and wait a few seconds.

What can a guest do in the Online mode?

Pick up items

Make meals

Deliver meals and confirm to the guests that they have all their orders.

Cleaning tasks

Open packages

Beating npcs with a gypsy stick

Note:

Only the Host can talk to the NPCs, so he is the only one who can take note of the customers and talk to Er fluff, Er bola and Er Richal.

If you find any bug, please let us know so we can improve it. We know this is the first version of online so there will be many bugs.

A hug and enjoy.