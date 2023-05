Share · View all patches · Build 11286894 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains

We have updated the Weekly Race Event.

Ship class changed to 5th rates!

Thresholds for rewards have been updated to give a bit more for places other than 1st.

But this is not everything.

Tomorrow we will increase the cutoff time to 10th best time + 6 mins. For example: if 10th place is 6:25 then the cut off time will be 12:25 mins to give everyone a chance to practice and learn the race strategies.