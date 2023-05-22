 Skip to content

Eclectic Expansion Enterprise update for 22 May 2023

Updating to Build 4

Build 11286876

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Blog

Another week, another build. Hopefully I'll be able to keep pace with this going forward.

The game is in a pretty stable state now, so I can focus more on adding content. I had wanted to get the building adjacency system done this week, but it turned out more complicated that I had originally planned. I've pushed that back a week so that I can make the Codex system at the same time. This way it'll be Way less confusing for how to adjacency works.

Now, on to the main show:

New Features

  • Added Mountain tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed
  • Added Canyon tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed
  • Added a Difficulty setting menu
  • Added Three new techs for survey hubs
  • Added Two new techs for dealing with Mountains and Canyons

Changes

  • Quanta(offline resource) now gets added for every second spent in orbit
  • Building fibs no longer count against cost creep, making fibbed buildings fully free

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed turning off expansion on buildings locking out the expansion button on load
  • Fixed instances where survey hubs could create duplicate tiles on map loading
  • Optimized some backend systems for ease of development
  • A variety of other tweaks and issues that are too small or too interconnected to mention here

