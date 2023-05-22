Updating to Build 4

Hello Everyone,
Blog
Another week, another build. Hopefully I'll be able to keep pace with this going forward.
The game is in a pretty stable state now, so I can focus more on adding content. I had wanted to get the building adjacency system done this week, but it turned out more complicated that I had originally planned. I've pushed that back a week so that I can make the Codex system at the same time. This way it'll be Way less confusing for how to adjacency works.
Now, on to the main show:
New Features
- Added Mountain tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed
- Added Canyon tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed
- Added a Difficulty setting menu
- Added Three new techs for survey hubs
- Added Two new techs for dealing with Mountains and Canyons
Changes
- Quanta(offline resource) now gets added for every second spent in orbit
- Building fibs no longer count against cost creep, making fibbed buildings fully free
Bug Fixes
- Fixed turning off expansion on buildings locking out the expansion button on load
- Fixed instances where survey hubs could create duplicate tiles on map loading
- Optimized some backend systems for ease of development
- A variety of other tweaks and issues that are too small or too interconnected to mention here
Changed files in this update