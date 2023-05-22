Updating to Build 4

Hello Everyone,

Another week, another build. Hopefully I'll be able to keep pace with this going forward.

The game is in a pretty stable state now, so I can focus more on adding content. I had wanted to get the building adjacency system done this week, but it turned out more complicated that I had originally planned. I've pushed that back a week so that I can make the Codex system at the same time. This way it'll be Way less confusing for how to adjacency works.

Now, on to the main show:

New Features

Added Mountain tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed

Added Canyon tiles, these have an increasing chance to spawn as new tiles are revealed

Added a Difficulty setting menu

Added Three new techs for survey hubs

Added Two new techs for dealing with Mountains and Canyons

Changes

Quanta(offline resource) now gets added for every second spent in orbit

Building fibs no longer count against cost creep, making fibbed buildings fully free

Bug Fixes