Release: New partner skins are out

We have some cool news! We finished the last reward your partners will give you when you have a high reputation with them.

I have to be honest, they look pretty cute! And the nice part of this is that when you unlock them they will stay with you forever, meaning you’ll be able to use the new skin in new factories as well.

Here we go:



Meet MegaCorp's new unlockable skin.



Meet the Sunshine Farms' new unlockable skin.

Last week our focus was to finish these skins and do some bug fixing. Now we will start to work on the June/July update. With the next devblog, we will go into details on what is next so that you can let us know what you think. Meanwhile, if you think something should be prioritized in the roadmap or added, please write us a message!

What do you guys think? If you have any suggestions or questions, you can hit us up on:

Until next time! Happy gardening! 🌱🎉