Last Early Access Content Update - The Exodus - Is Live!

Greetings Directors,

We have officially entered the final stretch before full launch of The Pegasus Expedition - the last of the scheduled major Content Updates is here!

The Exodus is a new scenario bringing a serious twist to the traditional 4X gameplay; in it, the galaxy is being consumed by the unstoppable Biomass and all you can do is delay the inevitable. Your mission has failed, humanity is doomed, all you can do is run and survive for as long as you can. Fun, right?

But of course, the new scenario is not the only addition to the game. Most importantly, the combat system has undergone a complete overhaul and now you will have much more control over the strategy your fleets employ, along with an update to the tutorial reflecting that.

The galaxy is changing significantly as well, with an update to the galaxy generation, meaning that individual star systems will be more specialized in terms of resource production, reinforcing the importance of planning your colonies and structures, as well as the targets for your conquest.

And to make building your colonies up, there is a new Filtering feature, making it much easier to find the buildings you want.

But wait, there's more... Check out the complete changelog below! And if you like the new changes, consider leaving the game a Steam review, or come chat to the developers on their Discord server!

Complete changelog:

Changes

The way galactic perception is changed to more directly reflect players' actions and will now also much more directly affect how the Other factions will view the player.

AI will now prioritize building higher tier fleets as well as research technologies more actively in aim to keep them better on par with the player. Other miscellaneous AI tweaks have also been implemented, and this is not intended to be the final state of the AI but a step in the correct direction.

Fixes