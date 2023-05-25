Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - 1.12.0 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11286644 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 19:26:07 UTC by Wendy

We're releasing a new update for Gladius. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.

Changes since 1.11.4

“They are coming. Kill them all.”

— Rogal Dorn, primarch of the Imperial Fists

New Units (Firepower Pack DLC)

Rogal Dorn Battle Tank (Astra Militarum) [Tier 8] - Heavily armoured battle tank fitted with powerful weapons.

Whirlwind (Space Marines) [Tier 3] - Artillery tank with a variety of missiles to pound enemy positions from afar.

Deathmarks (Necrons) [Tier 2] - Sniper unit that teleports to reach its target.

Deff Dreads (Orks) [Tier 5] - Heavy assault walker unit that excels in close combat.

Greater Brass Scorpion (Chaos Space Marines) [Tier 10] - Super-heavy walker vehicle that can devastate any enemy frontline with its powerful weapons.

XV107 R'Varna Battlesuit (T'au) [Tier 9] - Heavily armoured monstrous creature equipped with extremely powerful long-range weaponry and a multipurpose nova reactor.

Dark Reapers (Craftworld Aeldari) [Tier 3] - Long-range anti-armour infantry equipped with a variety of missiles to deal against fast targets.

Kataphron Breachers (Adeptus Mechanicus) [Tier 7] - Canticles of the Omnissiah infantry unit with powerful anti-vehicle armament.

Imagifiers (Adepta Sororitas) [Tier 2] - Support infantry unit that buffs nearby Adepta Sororitas infantry units.

Poxwalkers (Neutral) - Light melee infantry unit able to regenerate in combat.

New Content (Free)

New unit: Tyrannocyte (Tyranids) [Tier 2—Unlocked with Brood Haunt] - Monstrous creature that transports units to the frontline and supports them by pinning down enemy units.

New item: Sightless Helm (Artefact) - Item that grants the ability to ignore ranged damage reduction and increases the ranged accuracy.

New item: Uncreator Gauntlet (Artefact) - Item that repairs an adjacent allied vehicle or fortification.

New item: Ultra Wideband Auspex (Uncommon) - Item that prevents the unit from being targeted by overwatch attacks.

New unit trait: Bulky - Requires an additional cargo slot in a transport.

New unit trait: Very Bulky - Requires two additional cargo slots in a transport.

New unit functionality: Monstrous creatures can now be transported and take 6 cargo slots.

Balance

Units have been given the new Bulky and Very Bulky traits based on 7th edition tabletop codices.

Brood Haunt building now comes with Tyrannocyte unlocked instead of Carnifex.

Moved Brood Haunt building to research tier 2.

Carnifex is now unlocked through its own research option at tier 3.

T'au Battlesuits can now benefit from the Blacksun Filter research.

Tweaked Blighted damages to stop scaling with unit.

Tweaked Cluster Mines damages to stop scaling with unit.

Tweaked Rad-Saturation damages to stop scaling with unit.

Tweaked Soul Blaze damages to stop scaling with unit.

Tweaked The Spider's Parlour damages to stop scaling with unit.

Tweaked Jokaero Digital Weapon damages to stop scaling with unit.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Grot Gunner trait.

Fixed trait visibility for Siege Masters.

Fixed trait visibility for Static Targeting.

Fixed Canoness' Combi-bolter not getting assault weapon upgrade.

Fixed Tech-Priest Manipulus Electro-Shocked ability to prevent stunning already stunned units.

Fixed Xenarite Acceptance description to say "Ruins of Vaul" instead of "outposts".

Fixed many typos and formatting inconsistencies.

Removed unused trait Paragon War Blade.

