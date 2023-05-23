Update 57 (Rigil Kentaurus and Toliman)

Share · View all patches · Build 11286642 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Thank you for playing the game and leaving your feedback.

Here is the changelog for May 2023:

I:\Interface

The Bestiary is now available - review intel on enemy alien forces by clicking the monster icon next to the Hangar tab

The construction table in the Engineering tab now lights up to better indicate where to drag and drop a mech, weapon, or reactor

Toggle the tutorial on or off inside the game in the Escape menu

Additional information in the tutorial popup will inform you about weapon customization when installing a mech into the construction table for the first time

One of the battle screen filters now reduces the sensitivity of lighting in battle, which stops the screen from being washed out when firing strong energy weapons

S:\Sound

Added sounds for the railgun, teslagun, plasmagun and corrosive gun

B:\Balance

/// Buffs

Increased enemy turret rate of fire by 80%

Increased enemy turret ammo capacity by 100%

Increased Ovum's health from 1000 to 3000

Increased Ovum spawner (from labyrinths) armor from 7 to 22

Increased Titanus Araneus damage from 10 to 24

Increased railgun armor penetration from 3 to 4

Increased railgun rate of fire from 150 to 200

Increased resource cost of deploying Kinetic weapons in combat (Bjorn from 6 to 8, Skalaknit from 3 to 4)

Increased Kinetic shell duration by 1% for every 5 damage

Increased resource cost of deploying Explosive weapons in combat (Bjorn from 11 to 15, Skalaknit from 6 to 8)

Increased resource cost of deploying Thermal weapons in combat (Bjorn from 12 to 20)

Increased penalty for sending mechs into battle from District 62 from 20 to 25 for every level the district remains unupgraded (zero penalty at max level)

Increased the maximum number of city repair brigades from 3 to 5

/// Nerfs

Lowered Titanus Araneus claw damage to systems from 15 to 10 per attack (its armor penetration is still infinite)

Area of effect for Titanus Araneus claw attack has moved slightly - you should no longer take damage when behind its back

Reduced Colubra's starting damage to shields

Reduced Colubra's additional damage over time to shields

Reduced Ovum's armor from 22 to 0

Reduced Gammarus damage from 24 to 15

Flos now have 0 armor when attacking

Reduced enemy turret armor penetration from 8 to 6

Halved the reload speed of enemy artillery

Increased the minimum distance for the enemy's artillery to shoot

Reduced increased duration for the reactive projectile mod from 3 to 2

Kinetic projectiles will slowly lose speed and duration for each second spent inside enemies

Reduced the total amount of all Explosive ammo by ~15 %

Reduced system damage from the sunbeam weather effect from 2 to 1

Reduced number of damaged districts from a giant's attack from 10 to 5

E:\Engineering

The Particle Emitter has been added to the arsenal. It launches a self-guided projectile that creates bolts of lightning along its trajectory that deal massive damage. Its damage also depends on supplied energy. Uses the Explosive ammo type.

has been added to the arsenal. It launches a self-guided projectile that creates bolts of lightning along its trajectory that deal massive damage. Its damage also depends on supplied energy. Uses the Explosive ammo type. Energy weapons have been reworked - now all weapons that depend on supplied energy heat up the reactor with shots

Processor programs saved to a mech punch card will no longer be forgotten

Adjust the available ammo ratio for a mech by clicking the shield icon when a mech is on your construction table

Damaged text on mechs will now no longer overlap with the program numbers

The power circuits switch is now more visible in a mech's electricity menu

H:\Hangar

Open the whole research tree by fully upgrading District 17 in the city menu

Tutorial now highlights the pilot menu for a better navigation

Starting a fresh save file will now only spawn two giants: one red and one gold. The world will also have a random spread of infested terrain cells.

If you start on a city cell you will auto pickup a clue, instead of losing one as before.

Colored squares have been added next to the city stats to better indicate the colors of the graphs

C:\Combat

The experimental orbital Earth defense gun map has been added. It contains one new boss: Glyptodont which bears miniguns. The map also has one huge defense turret that can be captured, and a new weapon, the Particle Emitter , which is rewarded for killing the boss.

has been added. It contains one new boss: which bears miniguns. The map also has one huge defense turret that can be captured, and a new weapon, the , which is rewarded for killing the boss. The rocket barrage processor program now fires projectiles at the maximum rate of fire, instead of a one-time shot, for optimization reasons

Explosion animation and damage over time now depend on the source of the damage

Duration of fire zones now depends on the source of the damage

Size of fire zones now depends on the source of the damage

Explosions can now knockback Operarius

Napalm projectiles now slow down faster the closer they are to disappearing

Check how much a mech's systems have been damaged by mousing over the mech on the battle screen

A mech's damaged systems icons now appear on top of each mech card during battle

Allied turrets can now be damaged in the same way as mechs as by enemies

Find and activate allied turrets on city maps

Picking up a resource during battle will highlight the resource panel to show that it's been added

Doubled cabin heat from reactor overheating - pilots will now be more likely to be damaged by reactor overheating if cabin safety stat is low

Colubra act differently on infested maps - every few seconds they will launch a huge energy ball across the map at visible mechs. Colubra's energy dome also will not disappear until it has dropped to 25% of its total health, instead of disappearing at 75% on other maps.

O:\Other_changes

Slowdown zones now render to one texture with a different sprite

Broken cabin now can be spotted by the cracked glass effect inside the pilot's window

Pilots shake their heads when they are panicking or the mech is walking fast

Added laser particle and size-increasing effect for the Colubra attack

Brucus now properly displays the turrets on its back

Rockets now have a particle trail effect

Fire zones and fire attacks now emit fire particles

Slight performance improvement by turning off unnecessary calculations during battle

Increased FPS during battle by getting rid of the second camera

Fixed similar colors for the first four graph lines when viewing city stats

City components obtained during a mission now correctly display

The game should no longer crash when using more than one anti-missile system platform

Water particles no longer endlessly stack when the game is paused

Fixed a slight darkening of the map when minimizing and expanding the game during battle

The frog boss no longer counts as a Gammarus in the final game score

Fixed the spawn of resources by Titanus Centipeda when fleeing from it to another cell in the labyrinth

Fixed a bug with not displaying the influence of the mech speed acceleration program on the displayed characteristics in various places

Mechs will now continue to move diagonally over long distances

You can no longer click the volume sliders after switching to fullscreen mode during battle

The wrong tutorial popup no longer appears when accessing the mech test chamber

Fixed a bug with not applying the projectile lifetime mod in the weapon testing room

Fixed a bug with not applying the energy mod in the weapon testing room

Fixed a typo in the underwater turbine research description

Fixed formatting of Russian text in the manual for the first page

Fixed displayed reload cooldown count

It should now be easier to drag and drop a reactor inside a mech

Fixed incorrect mention of available menus in the tutorial

Fixed issue with capturing cells not clearing infestation

Fixed issue with rendering minesweeper numbers on the map under infested cells - now you can properly see the numbers

No more double clicking when changing mechs on the construction table after fixing a bug involving the second camera

Added algorithm to automatically display mech resists in the components menu to fix incorrect numbers

it is recommended to start a new save or continue an old one in the oneversionback branch.

If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.