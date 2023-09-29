 Skip to content

COCOON update for 29 September 2023

COCOON is Now Available with a 20% Launch Discount

Years in the making, COCOON is now available! For the next two weeks, you can get it for 20% off.

The team at Geometric Interactive has put a ton of work into it and we hope you'll love the experience as much as we do.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1497440/COCOON/

Accolades

  • “...a world-hopping puzzle adventure with ideas, rules, and mechanics so slickly implemented it's spellbinding.” (5/5 – GamesRadar+)

  • “Cocoon is an exceptional puzzle game that stands right alongside some of the greats in the genre.” (4.5/5 – Game Rant)

  • “...a breathtaking puzzle-platformer that borders on psychedelic.” (9/10 – IGN)

