COCOON is Now Available with a 20% Launch Discount

Years in the making, COCOON is now available! For the next two weeks, you can get it for 20% off.
The team at Geometric Interactive has put a ton of work into it and we hope you'll love the experience as much as we do.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1497440/COCOON/
Accolades
“...a world-hopping puzzle adventure with ideas, rules, and mechanics so slickly implemented it's spellbinding.” (5/5 – GamesRadar+)
“Cocoon is an exceptional puzzle game that stands right alongside some of the greats in the genre.” (4.5/5 – Game Rant)
“...a breathtaking puzzle-platformer that borders on psychedelic.” (9/10 – IGN)