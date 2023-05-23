Patch 3: QoL and UI Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11286553 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Good day, fellow Meeps!

Today brings some more UI improvements, and some quality of life additions.





I've made these changes/improvements since he previous update:

Added an "Auto: Balance" option to the Building UI, which will let the building always select the task with the smallest percentage experience, which allows you to have an automated balanced progression through the experiences and allow the building to upgrade as soon as possible. When all tasks' experience has run full, it falls back to the set task priorities.

Fields, Animal Camps and Shoals that have not been set are highlighted in red (on the terrain itself) in addition to the existing target icon on black background. The previous temporary warning message when deselecting a building with some unscheduled foodstuffs also remains in place.

"Game Saved as...." message does not contain full path anymore (privacy reasons).

Save/Load Menu contains a button to open the saved game path.

Border Flags display even when the terrain they're on is unexplored.

Slight tint on building floorplans makes it easier to know which hexes are occupied by buildings.

Added doodad models to some buildings to also make it easier to know which hexes are part of their floorplans.

Objective Target Icons are now created closer to the proposed area of application, rather than randomly around the Founders Hex.

The first time the game is run, the Personalize segment of the Game Options menu is loaded automatically, so that the player is aware of the available languages.

Disabled icons are not quite as dark anymore, to make them easier to distinguish.

More time between Fault Line eruptions, so there's more time to build "dam walls" to protect your realm.

When displaying the cost of buildings or tasks, values for which there aren't enough resources are printed in red.

All Tooltips now update their text every second to make sure these colored amounts reset back to white when enough resources are available, and all other functions displayed in the tooltip also update.

The temporary change in Tooltip that tells you which resource is lacking now remains for 3 seconds rather than just until the cursor is moved (which often caused the message to be missed).

Fixed a bug when loading a leader board without any current entries.

Changed the message when path-finding takes too long to not mention CPU speed (since that isn't technically the issue), but rather mention it's an unexpected path-finding issue. For reference, if none of these crop up, I can run the game at 18x speed for a long time before the CPU gets overloaded.

Added stand-in auto-translated German and Chinese phrases (as well as proper Afrikaans ones) for the few UI elements I've added. These will be updated in the next localization round.

See you soon with another update!

Gideon