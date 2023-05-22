 Skip to content

Will Glow the Wisp update for 22 May 2023

More fixes for endless Loading Bug

Will Glow the Wisp update for 22 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the last update I was contacted by a person who still had the endless loading bug problem. Because of the changes I was able to reproduce this issue more easiliy and I was able to fix it. I am fairly certain I have fund all the bugs now, but you never know. If you still encounter the issue please let me know.

Will Glow the Wisp x64 Depot 640892
