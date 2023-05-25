Landlord's Super 1.0 is out now! - With a 30% Launch discount

The day is finally here - The Landlord's Super 1.0 launch! - If you have yet to pick up Landlord's super now is the best time to pick it up - feature complete and with a 30% discount!

It has been a long road through Early Access - and we are excited to finally have launched the 1.0 version!

First we would like to thank all the fans and players who have supported and purchased Landlord's Super during Early Access. You have helped us spread the word of the game and guided the game through many iterations and new content updates along the way, we could not have got this far without you!

A lot has changed since the Early Access launch, so we have put together a short list of some of the key features:

Free Build - build the house of your dreams, brick by brick from the ground up.

3 Tenants to win over and attend to. Including the Lout, Grafter and Yuppie

Painting and Decorating

3 Furniture catalogues to help you decorate the interiors of your homes. Choose from cheap basic furniture in the IQ'ere catalogue. Traditional furniture in the Agoost catalogue. Post-Modern furniture in the Harold's catalogue.

4 Music tapes to unlock with music composed by Jeremy Warmsley.

Power Tools to make constructing your homes faster and easier

Buy all new Consumables and carry them with you. Gamble your earnings away in the pub's fruit machine. Multiple graphical overhauls.

Claim benefits from the Job centre.

Renovate your caravan!

Crime & Punishment.

Crime in the game is now punished. Cheat the benefits, vandalise someone's property or assault another character and risk going to jail.

Achievements, controller support, American localisation

It's knackering grafting away in 1980's Britain, so make sure you head down the Anchor and get yourself a pint!

All the best,

Greg