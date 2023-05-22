Patchnotes 0.8.6.0 - The first content Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11286455 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Changelog - First Content Update

Hello players! I am excited to bring you the first content update for "Software Company". This update includes various fixes, changes, and new features to enhance your gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. Here's what's new:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where multiple of the same resolutions were displayed in the resolution settings dropdown. Additionally, the minimum resolution for the game is now capped at 1280*720 pixels.

Addressed a bug where some data was carried over from a previous game when starting a new game after returning to the main menu.

Resolved an issue with loading saved games from the in-game load menu. Players can now correctly load saved games without having to go back to the main menu or quit the game.

Fixed avatar generation for all character models. These avatars will be used in various areas throughout the game.



Changes

NEW : Complete UI overhaul with a sleeker design, new graphics, and more!

: Complete UI overhaul with a sleeker design, new graphics, and more! NEW : Added an "UI-Scaling" option in the settings menu. Now you can scale the UI up to improve readability on lower resolutions.

: Added an "UI-Scaling" option in the settings menu. Now you can scale the UI up to improve readability on lower resolutions. NEW : Introducing a 25x game speed option. Please note that this option is highly experimental and might cause glitches on weaker systems. Use with caution!

: Introducing a 25x game speed option. Please note that this option is highly experimental and might cause glitches on weaker systems. Use with caution! NEW : Select the box art for your games in the "Create new project" menu. While the game still assigns colors randomly, you can now choose the background picture, font style, and font shape of your box art. Enjoy the new level of customization!

: Select the box art for your games in the "Create new project" menu. While the game still assigns colors randomly, you can now choose the background picture, font style, and font shape of your box art. Enjoy the new level of customization! NEW : Cancel games in development. If you change your mind or encounter unforeseen circumstances, you now have the option to cancel a project.

: Cancel games in development. If you change your mind or encounter unforeseen circumstances, you now have the option to cancel a project. NEW : Add or remove developers during active development. Adjust your team as needed to optimize your projects.

: Add or remove developers during active development. Adjust your team as needed to optimize your projects. The version of the game when a save file was created has been added to the save game information displayed in the load screens.

User settings are now stored in a separate file. Your preferences will not be reset with each game update.

Several new conversations have been added to enhance the overall experience.

The "release" button from the contact window has been removed. Players are now required to call the employee they wish to release and confront them personally, dealing with their guilt in person.

Known Issues

The new font may encounter difficulties displaying country-specific characters and may revert back to a fallback font.

Extended gameplay sessions, especially on weaker systems, may result in decreased performance. This is caused by background logging to facilitate bug and error identification. We will gradually remove most, if not all, of these logging protocols in future updates. For now, if your game's performance becomes sluggish, simply save and restart the game to reset the logging scripts and restore smooth gameplay.

Thank you for your patience and support as i continue to improve "Software Company". I hope you enjoy the new update and look forward to bringing you more exciting features in the future!

Regards,

Sascha