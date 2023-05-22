 Skip to content

《蜀山：初章》网络版 update for 22 May 2023

《蜀山：初章》网络版5月22日临时维护开服通知

官方已完成临时维护，现已开启服务器，大家可进入游戏正常体验！

【维护内容】
修复5月17日更新后部分道友炼体功法数值显示异常（部分炼体功法数值显示下降）的问题。

【维护补偿】
（绑定的）铜币20000
（绑定的）玄阴石10
（绑定的）纯阳石*10

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年5月22日

