Greetings Warlander!

First of all, we want to thank you for your feedback and support so far. We know that we still have a lot of work to do, but it’s fantastic to see how positive the Season 1 start and Console release has been. Again, welcome to our Console players, and a big thank you to our PC players for welcoming their console brethren in with open arms.

We know that you have a ton of questions about the past, present, and future of Warlander and that there are often times when we can’t provide an answer, or maybe can’t provide one that truly covers all of the questions that you have.

To help with this, we are kicking off a Community Q&A (Question and Answer) session where we will collect and curate your questions, and bring them to the devs at Toylogic for answering.

Because of the time difference between Japan and Europe, and of course the language difference, this Q&A is not something that we can do live, so instead we will collect the questions, translate and answer them, and then provide you with the answers after a set amount of time. Please note that depending on the number of questions, there is a possibility that not all questions are answered.

On top of that, we want to make it clear that while we will do our best to answer everything that is asked constructively regardless of it being positive or negative in nature, leading questions, toxic questions and comments, trolling, trash-talking, and/or any other type of unkind or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

So, with all of that said please proceed to prepare your questions for the upcoming Q&A Steam post, where they will be filtered and sent directly to the devs.

After that, we will follow up with another Steam post with the selected questions and answers.

Thanks for your continued patience, love, and support.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

