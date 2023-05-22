Assassin: The First List

We improved a few things the list is given below.
- Levels have been optimized
- FPS Issues resolved
- Main Manu Updated
- Control Key updated
- Movement Updated
- Weapon optimized
There are a few other changes as well like.
- Improved AI movement
- AI Detection
- AI sight
- AI weapons
We have added a new level as well in the game. the new level is fully optimized and ready for gameplay.
New Level Features.
- New Gameplay
- Optimized Gameplay
- Advance AI
- High-Quality Graphics
- Optimized Level
