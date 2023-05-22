 Skip to content

ASSASSIN: The First List update for 22 May 2023

Assassin: The First List

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We improved a few things the list is given below.

  • Levels have been optimized
  • FPS Issues resolved
  • Main Manu Updated
  • Control Key updated
  • Movement Updated
  • Weapon optimized

There are a few other changes as well like.

  • Improved AI movement
  • AI Detection
  • AI sight
  • AI weapons

We have added a new level as well in the game. the new level is fully optimized and ready for gameplay.
New Level Features.

  • New Gameplay
  • Optimized Gameplay
  • Advance AI
  • High-Quality Graphics
  • Optimized Level

