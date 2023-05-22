Assassin: The First List

Share · View all patches · Build 11286328 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 13:09:31 UTC by Wendy

We improved a few things the list is given below.

Levels have been optimized

FPS Issues resolved

Main Manu Updated

Control Key updated

Movement Updated

Weapon optimized

There are a few other changes as well like.

Improved AI movement

AI Detection

AI sight

AI weapons



We have added a new level as well in the game. the new level is fully optimized and ready for gameplay.

New Level Features.