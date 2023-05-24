New Major Update is Coming!

Thanks for waiting! We E-Sheep finished our new version development. Woohooo!

This update will be a combination of 0.1 and 0.2. It contains 1 new area, 9 new monsters, 1 new boss and 2 brand new playable characters.



New Maps

Winter is Coming

"An icy, snowy and inaccessible village. How can Angelos choose here as their base?"

New map "Ice World" update.

Ice World area mainly is ice lakes and snow mountain. Why was this place polluted by Angelos? How can the Goetias fighting with monsters and Angelos in this tortuous place?

New Monsters

Let's see those who welcome us to this icy mountain. They are dangerous, identical and aggressive.

The Lantern

Hunter who lives in inner of the mountain. Be careful, he will throw his axe if he finds any prey no matter if it's human or not.

Cool Down

He wears in very thick clothes which makes he feel hot. So he wants everybody else to cool down. His dryer has a strong power which can push others back.

Fire Candle

He burning himself for keep warm. A very nice guy that worries others may be too cold to die. However, he is too zealous to let others feel his "warm-heart".

Spring Lady

A rich snow woman who lives in the mountain. She loves hot springs but can never get in since she may melt. Usually we can see her walking her dog...sorry, her ghost and fire in the mountains.

Ice Lover

She loves ice cream as her life. If she sees anyone who doesn't have ice cream, she will take that person as enemy and give you a shock (phisical).

Weather Alert

The observer who studies on weather. She has a weird chemical reagent with her coat. Nobody knows what it is for. Sometimes the reagent will leak out and produce frozen mist which can freeze people to death.

Merry Xmax

A bandaged man with a snowman's head and a big iron ball. Maybe the mountain is too cold for him. He likes to use the iron ball to drive himself in circles from time to time.

New Characters

Crocell

49th Goetia from Mother Lilith. She is hard-working and effective. Crocell uses twin-pistols as her weapon. She likes attacking while moving around.

Vassago

3rd Goetia from Mother Lilith. She is gentle and she loves cleaning. Vassago calls her purging "cleaning" and her weapon, a sniper, broom.