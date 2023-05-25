 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LAST CLOUDIA update for 25 May 2023

Ver. 4.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11286281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion collaboration data
・Various function improvements
・Corrected various issues

Changed files in this update

LAST CLOUDIA depo Depot 1687671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link