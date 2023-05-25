・Added CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion collaboration data
・Various function improvements
・Corrected various issues
LAST CLOUDIA update for 25 May 2023
Ver. 4.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
