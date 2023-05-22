Patch 1.1 - Sprinting, Stamina, Boiling water, Big Performance Update, FPS limit

Howdy Adventurers!

First of all, we want to say a big thank you to all of you who played Above Snakes: Prologue! The game has been downloaded more than 400.000 times. This number is just insane to us and we can not be grateful enough!

We also received a lot of feedback from you and are happy to say that we worked on most of it. These updates will be included in this patch and also in the full game that comes out on May 25th.

We are happy to announce that we patched Above Snakes: Prologue and can already give you a sneak peek of the features and improvements that the full game will offer.

For those of you, who don't like to read patch notes, we summed up the most important points in a short devlog-style video here:

Patch Notes

New Features

Instead of a textual introduction to the story, you will see an animated and fully voiced intro cinematic when starting a new journey.

Sprinting & Stamina: You can now sprint for a short time (Shift key). Sprinting will consume stamina which regenerates over time. Dodge rolls (Space key) also consume stamina now. You can level your stamina with a skill to sprint for longer.

Added Playstation 5 Dualsense Controller support.

Changed Mechanics

Changed that axe and pickaxe are created from twigs and logs. You now need flints and hard antler (alongside other resources) to create your first tools (so we did some changes to the Jo Ann quest line). This should give a more realistic feeling of survival.

Lake water spots can not "dry out". Instead, they provide Dirty Water. Scooping water will increase fatigue. Dirty Water can be boiled to Clean Water at campfires.

Campfires created by NPCs now provide warmth.

Healthy Buff (all needs above 50%) regenerates health instead of providing additional movement speed.

When removing the cottage, the sawmill and Jo Ann's house, you will receive some resources (as stated by Jo Ann).

Destroying structures with the hammer returns (some) resources and not the whole item.

You will always respawn at the last bed you slept in.

You can also sleep in Hunter's Rest in other beds now.

Quality of Life Improvements

Inputs on Steam Deck automatically triggers Virtual Keyboard.

You can now choose your button icons when using controllers (Xbox, PS, Nintendo).

Added an inverted camera option.

Changed 3d model of cartography table to look less like the Workbench.

While looking at the map, you can still see how many world pieces are available.

Workbench crafting menu is now integrated into the Backpack UI.

When receiving a buff or debuff, a text is shown.

New building item: Log Steps to make it easier to step on foundations.

Added UI scaling and optimized screen resolution when running on Steam Deck.

Performance Improvements

Overall big improvements to Memory and GPU consumption. Memory consumption is reduced by roughly 50%.

We also added an FPS limiter that can limit the FPS to 30, 60, or 120.

Fixes

We generally fixed a lot of small bugs and the overall feeling of the game should feel better and more polished.

Looted crates and barrels do not reset their loot when reloading the game.

Localization

All translations have been reworked and should have improved significantly.

Added support for Polish, Spanish (Latin America), Chinese (Traditional)

Steam Deck Verified



We are also happy to announce that Above Snakes: Prologue is Verified for Steam Deck!

Hope that you will enjoy this patch and are looking forward to the release of the full game as much as we do!

