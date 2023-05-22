Update v0.5.13

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.13 has been updated!

After the idle people become students, they will not be removed from the house The students will be adjusted to stay like ordinary people for 12 months without a house and will leave directly. The resources obtained after the exam will not take effect either Now click on the residents in the house, If it is a student who has already leaved for exam, the location will appear at the post road point The student who is currently referring to the imperial examination will randomly take 3 foods from the house as preparation for the exam

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!