UPDATE: Localizations (de: achievements, ui; en: ui; nl: ui; no: ui; ru: research, ui)
UPDATE: Timetable times rounding & average speed computation explained in Offered Contract dialog. (I.e. why contract average speed is lower than trial train average speed). Hint how to improve avg speed added.
UPDATE: Train label positioning & sizing improved
UPDATE: Tunnel speed can be upgraded with track items selected (rather than with signal & sensor items)
FIX: Arrival sensor prevents routing sensor from being triggered when on the same grid point
FIX: Offered urban contracts was incorrectly displayed in Offered Contracts panel, could not be rejected & caused all other contracts not to be displayed
FIX: Routing sensor detail panel does not show the same content all the time.
FIX: Routing tutorial failed to finish when train was reversed before being instructed to do so
FIX: Scaling with zoom did not produce equal results for various screen resolutions / window sizes
FIX: Track was not highlighted for modification so bulldozing was not possible if one of its endpoints was missing due to some previous error
FIX: Typo in 'through'
Rail Route update for 24 May 2023
Hotfix 1.11.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
