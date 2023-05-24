 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 24 May 2023

Hotfix 1.11.20

Build 11286208

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
UPDATE: Localizations (de: achievements, ui; en: ui; nl: ui; no: ui; ru: research, ui)  
UPDATE: Timetable times rounding & average speed computation explained in Offered Contract dialog. (I.e. why contract average speed is lower than trial train average speed). Hint how to improve avg speed added.  
UPDATE: Train label positioning & sizing improved  
UPDATE: Tunnel speed can be upgraded with track items selected (rather than with signal & sensor items)

FIX: Arrival sensor prevents routing sensor from being triggered when on the same grid point  
FIX: Offered urban contracts was incorrectly displayed in Offered Contracts panel, could not be rejected & caused all other contracts not to be displayed  
FIX: Routing sensor detail panel does not show the same content all the time.  
FIX: Routing tutorial failed to finish when train was reversed before being instructed to do so  
FIX: Scaling with zoom did not produce equal results for various screen resolutions / window sizes  
FIX: Track was not highlighted for modification so bulldozing was not possible if one of its endpoints was missing due to some previous error  
FIX: Typo in 'through'

