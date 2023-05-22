 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 22 May 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From 22nd of May 2023 11:00 AM CEST/5.00 AM EST to 29th of May 11:00 AM CEST/5.00 AM EST, we will have a sale:

  • Gold - 25%
  • Premium - 25%

From 22nd of May 2023 02:00 CEST/ 21th of May 2023 08.00 PM to 29th of May 2023 02:00 CEST/ 28th of May 2023 08.00 PM the "happy hour" bonus is available for all players and is doubled for players owning a premium subscription.

Attention! If you activated the happy hour and then bought a premium subscription, then your extra happy hour will start the next day after 02:00 AM CEST.

FishSoft Team

