[22/05 - 29/05] Now in the NosMall: Onyx Robot Box

Head on over to the NosMall from 22nd May (11 AM CEST) and pick up the Onyx Robot Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Specialist Partner Alitus Prototype or the mighty ‘Onyx Dragon’ title, dress up as a scary skeleton or find one of many other mystical treasures!
The Onyx Robot Box
The random box contains one of these surprises:
- Alitus Prototype
- Onyx Dragon (Title)
- Skeleton Costume Set
- 30x Guardian Angel’s Blessing
- 15x Partner Medicine
- 4x Tarot Card Game
- 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 99x Huge Recovery Potion
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
