NosTale update for 22 May 2023

[22/05 - 29/05] Now in the NosMall: Onyx Robot Box

NosTale update for 22 May 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Head on over to the NosMall from 22nd May (11 AM CEST) and pick up the Onyx Robot Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Specialist Partner Alitus Prototype or the mighty ‘Onyx Dragon’ title, dress up as a scary skeleton or find one of many other mystical treasures!

The Onyx Robot Box

The random box contains one of these surprises:

  • Alitus Prototype
  • Onyx Dragon (Title)
  • Skeleton Costume Set
  • 30x Guardian Angel’s Blessing
  • 15x Partner Medicine
  • 4x Tarot Card Game
  • 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 99x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

