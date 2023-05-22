[22/05 - 29/05] Now in the NosMall: Onyx Robot Box

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Head on over to the NosMall from 22nd May (11 AM CEST) and pick up the Onyx Robot Box! It contains a variety of powerful items for you – with a bit of good fortune you’ll get your hands on the Specialist Partner Alitus Prototype or the mighty ‘Onyx Dragon’ title, dress up as a scary skeleton or find one of many other mystical treasures!

The Onyx Robot Box

The random box contains one of these surprises:

Alitus Prototype

Onyx Dragon (Title)

Skeleton Costume Set

30x Guardian Angel’s Blessing

15x Partner Medicine

4x Tarot Card Game

5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

99x Huge Recovery Potion

30x Sealed Vessel

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Have fun!

The NosTale Team