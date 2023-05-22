Basic Update 5

Changed compression algorithm and added asyc loading which will help with the screen freezes some people experience on scene/game load.

Blood now has a chance to stain the ground for a while.

Bellow, Book – Fundamentals of foraging, basic book, blank paper, crude map, envelope, basics of alchemy, basic survival guide, blank scroll, Book of Powders, Book Simple Smelting, Clay Jug, Breast Ripper, Ink Well, Astrolabe, Cigar Guillotine, Clamp, Copper Scales, Brass Compass, Chess Table, Clay Bowl, Comb, Copper Jar, Cross, Crown, Gold Cup 1, Gold Cup 2, Deer Skull, Gold Dish, Dragon Skull, Flask Vial Stand, Fox Skull, Glass Bowl, Gold Goblet, Metal Goblet, Horn, Horse Statue, Horseshoe, Hourglass, Human Skull, Clay Jar, Brass Jug, Metal Jug, Padlock, Magnifying Glass, Microscope, Copper Mortar and Pestle, Pincers, Pocket Watch, Quadrant Navigation, Quartier Reduction, Retort Alembic, River Pan, Rolling Pin, Ruler, Scabbard, Sextant, Sharpening Stone, Silver Flagon, Silver Goblet, Stone Candle, Teapot, Toy Train, Transmutation Device, Gold Urn, Vase 1-9, Violin now have the SET ability (place as if it was a building piece, or furniture).

Added in a key binding system to allow custom setup of controls. This can be accessed in the in-game menu and will add it to the start menu in the future.

Added in functionality to the journal. You can now see your attributes levels and learn a little more about them. Next will be adding in a basic quest tracking system that I will continue to build off. Skills are now somewhat active in the background and will have their own page in the Journal in a future update.

Lowered Bramble damage from 3 to 1

Balanced the book items.

Added description to clay jug.

Updated pug animal data.

Added fxs to some items.

Started working on a more advanced combat system that will utilize a second key (Right now R on the standard loadout) which will do something different depending on the type of weapon equip. For ranged weapons it will be an aiming system, for magic it will be a spell charging system, and for melee it may be a dash or something like that.