Updated Standalong debugging
Fixed Bug of character not displaying under high refreshrate
Added visible options for layers in map editor
Improved editor stability
Pixel Game Engine update for 22 May 2023
Small Update May 22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updated Standalong debugging
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109341 Depot 2109341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update