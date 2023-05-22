Patch 1.0.4 Updates & Bug Fixes

Thank you for playing Arcana of Paradise -The Tower-. We have just released patch 1.0.4, which will address a number of issues we’ve seen reported by the community. Below, you can find a list of the changes and fixes present in patch 1.0.4.

The Ideological Argument Event Can Now No Longer Occur When The Player Has No Combat Capable Warriors

Before this patch, it was possible for this event to occur when all children that could enter The Tower had been defeated, resulting in a situation where the player is forced to 0 bread with no way to collect more, giving them a game over. We believe that preventing this from occurring will improve the gameplay experience and result in a less frustrating experience, as such the ideological argument can no longer occur if the player’s warriors are all incapacitated.

RESOLVED ISSUES

In Rare Cases, When Having 0 Bread the Game Would Freeze When Attempting to Make a Blessing at the Sacred Tree

In the Steam version of the game, there was an issue that could in some rare cases cause the game to freeze when players would attempt to make a blessing to the Sacred Tree when they had 0 bread in their possession. After this update, players will no longer be able to make blessings when they have 0 bread available, preventing this issue from occurring.

Flower’s Awakened Skill Not Functioning Correctly

We were made aware of an issue where Flower’s Awakened Skill was not functioning as intended. We have resolved this issue, and it should now correctly increase her chance to avoid damage as intended.

The Cursor Not Appearing on the Collection Screen

We have resolved an issue where the cursor would not display on the Collection screen.

The Game Speed Slows During the Last Boss Battle In Certain Cases

*The below contains spoilers for the final portion of the game, please proceed with caution.

If a player were to use a blocking card, or if they or the Diviner class’s passive defensive skill were to automatically activate just before they lose the ability to give commands to the children, the fight could be unnecessarily prolonged. The battle will now proceed as normal regardless of if these defensive abilities are used and or activated.

We will continue to update Arcana of Paradise for the foreseeable future, so please look forward to an announcement soon.