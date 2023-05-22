To all humans or aliens,
Version 1.2.7 is a small update to the game. This version aims to fix a small bug that affects some machines when playing the game for the first time or when running the game for the first time with a broadcast application such as Twitch. The bug affected some labels' text in the "Choose game difficulty" screen.
Human or Not update for 22 May 2023
Version 1.2.7 Released
To all humans or aliens,
