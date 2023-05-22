 Skip to content

Human or Not update for 22 May 2023

Version 1.2.7 Released

Version 1.2.7 Released · Build 11285863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To all humans or aliens,
Version 1.2.7 is a small update to the game. This version aims to fix a small bug that affects some machines when playing the game for the first time or when running the game for the first time with a broadcast application such as Twitch. The bug affected some labels' text in the "Choose game difficulty" screen.

