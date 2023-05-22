Update: Realtime Timer. Let's try speedrunning! (Version 1010)

Update List:

Added Gameplay Settings Menu: You can now access the gameplay settings menu, where you can configure options such as displaying the death count after victory and enabling a real-time timer display.

Real-time Timer: A real-time timer has been added, which is disabled by default in the settings menu. You can manually enable it (remember to click Apply).

Time Display After Victory: Whether the real-time timer is enabled or not, after achieving victory, the game will now display the time taken for the current battle and the best victory time.



By the way, the current best Any% speedrun time achieved by the developers is 1:44 seconds.

No-Hit Victory: In the case of a no-hit victory, the post-victory prompt will be different, and it will show a separate best no-hit victory time.

If you are interested in speedrunning, please check out the speedrunning community managed by players at:

The Unfallens: Awakening - speedrun.com

Regarding the reported issue of game loading freezing, we are actively investigating it. For now, players can try setting the graphics settings to low (remember to click Apply) before starting the game. As a student development team, testing and fixing issues across various player hardware environments can be challenging, but we will provide updates as soon as we make progress on this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you all for your continued support!