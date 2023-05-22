「Version 1.1.1」Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11285819 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi Pocket Mirror fans,

We have just released a hotfix, "Version 1.1.1," to address a few issues in "Version 1.1."

The video preloading function that we implemented in the previous "Version 1.1" update seems to prevent some users from playing the video properly and is causing an error. We have reverted the function, and the videos should be playing as usual.

In the meantime, we've implemented another fix to address the "Failed to Load fonts/GenRyuMin-R.ttc" issue. If you still have the same issue after the update, please try manually installing the font in the following folder on your computer.

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Pocket Mirror - Goldenertraum\languages\cnt

The update details are as follows:

Reverted the video preloading function to eliminate errors

Changed Chinese font settings to prevent fail loading

Cheers,