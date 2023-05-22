Patch 1.1.7.8

Greetings, Ascended!
Today we are rolling out patches 1.1.7.8 on PC and 1.010 on PlayStation. This patch will arrive on XBOX at a later date. This patch changes how Infinity Difficulty scales and awards bonus Attribute and Gate of Fates points, along with the usual selection of bug fixes.
Gameplay Changes:
- Infinity Difficulty has had its scaling adjusted, and now has a more pronounced difficulty curve.
- Because of this adjusted scaling, far fewer skulls need to be spent to reach higher difficulty levels.
- Successful Operations on Infinity Difficulty now reward the same amount of skulls spent to launch the operation, rather than double.
- As before, spending Skulls and completing an Operation on a higher Skull spend for the first time will award some player power. Successful Operations below 100 skulls will award one-time bonuses of 5 Attribute points for every Skull spent, and 1 Gate of Fates point for every 5 skulls.
- After the first 100 skulls, successful Operations will grant 1 Attribute point for every 2 Skulls spent, and 1 Gate of Fates point for every 50 Skulls spent.
- These rewards are capped at 1000 Attribute points and 40 Gate of Fates points.
- Records for previously attained "Highest Completed" Skulls have been adjusted in-line with the new scaling and Skull spend, but will be adjusted no higher than 100. For example: a record of 573 Skulls turns into 57, while 80,000 Skulls turns into 100. Any missing bonus Attribute and Gate of Fates points will be awarded accordingly.
- The amount of Skulls previously earned by players remains untouched. Skulls for the Skull Throne.
Bug Fixes:
- We have given Demetra a stern lecture about withholding services from her customers. Players can once again level up and duplicate skills.
- Fixed an issue where the level 30 version of Imbued Veiled Eclipse could not be obtained.
- Cleaned up the gamepad input prompt bar in the Skills and Modifiers Screen.
- Fixed various instances of "Undefined" being show in the Character Sheet in some languages.
- Resolved a navmesh issue in the Necropolis area of the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where the HP values in enemy health bars would break at certain thresholds.
Console Only:
- Fixed an issue which prevented projectile VFX for the lightning variant of Livor Mortis from displaying.
- Fixed an issue which prevented some of Artic Spear's VFX from displaying.
- Fixed an issue which caused the player character to turn into a hideous squiggle monster if the player reconnected their gamepad whilst the Cosmetics Menu was open.
- Resolved instances of placeholder icons for one of the deluxe edition armour sets.
