Trans Neuronica is OUT NOW in Early Access!

The puzzle game about making figurative and literal connections has arrived. Get ready to overheat your problem-solving processors with the delightfully crunchy puzzles and chill-out to the soothing electronic ambient. And you can be sure that each of the 50 levels available today will push your brain skills to the limit.

Check out the new Early Access Launch Trailer:

Why Early Access in the first place?

Trans Neuronica is a puzzle game with a lot of complexity, but done mostly as a solo-dev project. The trick to great puzzle game experience is balancing the difficulty curve and the order in which the player is presented with the puzzles. This is something that player feedback can greatly improve, so we're taking the Early Access route to get as many people playing as we can and giving the dev his thoughts before releasing in full.

How long will this game be in Early Access?

Trans Neuronica will be in development for a period of around 12 months, which would translate to a full release in late Q2 2024 or early Q3 2024.

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

The Early Access version includes a campaign of around 50 levels (the full game will include ~70). They are - for the most part - in their final state, but depending on player experience some aspects may still be further refined. The order of the levels may change in the full version. The full version will also include custom level editing tool and support, and more language versions.

As to the price difference, on the 22nd of May you will be able to get the game for 9.99$ with a 15% launch discount. At the end of the development cycle you can expect the game’s price to rise slightly.

What is the current state of the Early Access version?

The game is playable from start to finish, and delivers the full storyline and most of the level set, that may still expand a bit in the full version. That means the Early Access version includes:

50 fully-playable levels (not in their final order, and some may require re-balancing)

some of the boss and sub-boss special levels (but not all of them)

all of the numberlink gameplay mechanics with some original twists, as per game description

Can we be a part of the development process?

Naturally, we would love to hear your feedback, go over to the Discord channel and share your experience with us. You can keep an eye out for new updates on Discord as well!

